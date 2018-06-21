Firefighters battle blaze near Vantage

— State fire assistance is under way, and firefighters are working to contain the Milepost 22 Fire.

Firefighters mobilized Thursday, June 21, under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters.

The fire is located approximately 2 miles north of Vantage in Kittitas County.



It’s burning in grass and brush, officials said.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on at 12:30 a.m. at the request of Fire Chief William Rose, Kittitas County Fire District 4.

The blaze started at approximately 5:15 p.m. June 20.

It was estimated at 2,000 acres the following morning and is threatening homes and infrastructure in the area. Level 1 evacuation orders are in effect. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau ordered three strike teams of fire engines. The fire is being managed by the Southeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to a Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel were en route to coordinate dispatch of re-sources Thursday morning.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident.

The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization.