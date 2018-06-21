Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 20

Residential alarm on Carriage Square.

Traffic offense on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on Stover Road.

Wanted person on Interstate 82, Milepost 73.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Residential alarm on Avenue F.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Attempt to locate on Douglas Street.

Recovered stolen property at Fir and East Second streets.

Domestic call on Avenue E.

Suspicious activity on East Second Street.

Eluding at Fir and East Second streets.

Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.

Wanted person on Homer Street, Sunnyside.

Informational call on West Second Street.

JUNE 21

Suspicious activity at South County Line and East Wine Country roads.

Malicious mischief at Rocky Ford Lane and Powell Street.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 20

Injury crash at Van Bell Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Vehicle theft on Cherry Hill Road.

Welfare check on E Avenue.

Traffic offense on W Boulevard.

Animal problem on West A Street.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 20

Animal problem on Fourth Avenue.

Non-injury crash on North Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 20

Found property on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.

Welfare check on South Seventh Street.

Sex crime on Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on West Edison Avenue.

Wanted person on South First Street.

Parking problem on Hawthorn Drive.

Suspicious activity at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Found property on Irving Avenue.

Code enforcement on West Nicolai Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Traffic stop at Yakima Valley Highway and Tear Road.

Suspicious activity at West Riverside Avenue and Swan Road.

Residential alarm on South Eighth Street.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Business alarm on North Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Edison Avenue.

Harassment on Jersey Street.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Informational call on West Maple Avenue.

Court order violation on North Avenue.

Court order violation on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious activity on Riverside Terrace.

Assist agency on North Griffin Road, Prosser.

Noise complaint on south 15th Street.

Suspicious activity at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on Blaine Avenue.

JUNE 21

Suspicious activity on West Grandview Avenue.

Resident assist on Orchard Drive.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 20

Wanted person on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on South Wasco Avenue.

Animal problem on North Central Avenue.

Obstruction on West First Street.

Noise complaint on South Tieton Avenue.

JUNE 21

Assist agency on North Camas Road.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 20

Welfare check on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Assist agency on Stover Road, Grandview.

Fraud on Gurley Road, Granger.

Vehicle theft on Liberty Road, Outlook.

Theft on Ware Road, Grandview.

Injury crash at Van Belle Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Granger

Traffic hazard at SLI Road and state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Theft on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Burglary on South Wapato Road, Toppenish.

Court order violation on Fraley Cut Off Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency at Larue and Lateral B roads, Toppenish.

Shots reported fired at Hickory and Frazer roads, Grandview.

Shots reported fired on Tule Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on B Street, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 20

Mental subject on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Traffic offense at Fraley and Fraley Cut Off roads.

Drugs at Fraley and Fraley Cut Off roads.

JUNE 21

Traffic stop on First Avenue.