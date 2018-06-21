Police led on two chases Wednesday

— Police were kept busy by suspects wishing to elude law enforcement Wednesday, June 20.

One chase took place in the morning, and the other late in the evening.

At about 8 a.m. an officer attempted a traffic stop on East Wine Country Road, but the driver of the vehicle he was behind failed to comply.

The suspect continued to drive through town, and stopped the vehicle on the Interstate 82, Exit 73 westbound on-ramp before fleeing on foot, Assistant Police Chief Mike Hopp confirmed.

The officer following the vehicle witnessed several traffic violations, he said.

The driver “fled down the embankment” of the on-ramp, Hopp said.

An officer was able to track the suspect’s progress, while the first officer contacted two passengers in the vehicle, he confirmed.

The suspect driver ran across Wine Country Road to Byam Business Park on Stover Road, where he attempted to hide from officers, Hopp confirmed.

The officers eventually found the suspect behind a dirt berm, he said.

The suspect, a man from Yakima, had two warrants. Hopp said local police are requesting charges of first-degree driving while license suspended and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

One of the passengers, a female from Grandview, was arrested on a warrant in Yakima, Hopp said.

The other passenger was released at the scene.

In an unrelated incident, officers were led on a pursuit just after 9 p.m. by another individual.

That person has not been arrested, Hopp said.

An officer recognized a female passenger during routine patrols at Fir and East Second streets, and attempted to arrest her for a warrant, he said.

While in the process of doing so, the driver of the vehicle drove off, Hopp said.

“They were not located, but the abandoned vehicle was found by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office,” he said.

The vehicle was impounded after a records check revealed it was reported stolen in Toppenish, Hopp said.

The vehicle is being processed for evidence, and anyone with information regarding the pursuit is urged to call the Police Department at 509-882-2000.