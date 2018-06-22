Sort 4 the Cause raises $60,000

SUNNYSIDE — The annual Sort 4 the Cause raised approximately $60,000 last weekend.
Event spokeswoman Shellie Speck said the funds will be divided, with $20,000 each for Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Wellness House, and Children’s Wishes and Dreams of Yakima.
More than $348,000 has been raised in the 8-year history of the cattle sorting event, she said.
Here are the results from Sort for the Cause, which took place June 15-17:
OPEN CLASS: 1st: LeAnne Wolf & Jerry Johnson (28 cows), 2nd: Kristi Beeson & Kelly Frett (28), 3rd: Roger Braa & Kip Veltman (27), 4th: Darrell Winters & Robbie Hills (24), 5th: Beth Rishor & Liz Baremore (23), 6th: Kip Veltman & Kristi Beeson (22), 7th: Jeff Hills & Beth Rishor (21), 8th: Beth Rishor & T.J. Heywood (17), 9th: Kip Veltman & Karen Veltman (17), 10th: Roger Braa & Rob Bouffard (16).
PRO-AM CLASS: 1st: Roger Braa & John Bartheld (20 cows), 2nd: Barb Nelson & Teresa Long (20), 3rd: John Bartheld & Larry Wolf (20), 4th: Dan Jorgenson & Connie Hauver (19), 5th: Rob Bouffard & Heather Anderson (18), 6th: Beth Rishor & Tim Larson (17), 7th: Darrell Winters & Shelly DeBoer (16), 8th: Gary Talley & Charlene Cummings (16), 9th: Linda Reed & Cheryl Tostenrude (15), 10th: Fred Young & Kip Veltman (15).
PRO-NOV CLASS: 1st: Denis Fast & Denise Guyton (20 cows), 2nd: Jim Schak & Shelby Jones (17), 3rd: Linda Reed & Connie Robins (16), 4th: Jay Cartmell & Lynn Cummings (16), 5th: Kip Veltman & Willy Patterson (16), 6th: Jerry Johnson & Yolanda Vachon (16).
AMATEUR CLASS: 1st: Sheri Archambeault & Shad Morey (18 cows), 2nd: Larry Hauver & Pam Bright (16), 3rd: Craig Baar & Sheri Archambeault (15), 4th: Kayring Delikat & Brad Cummings (13), 5th: Shaari King & Shelly DeBoer (13), 6th: Penny Aske & Pat Long (12), 7th: Sheri Archambeault & John Bartheld (12), 8th: Connie Hauver & Connie Martinez (12), 9th: Liz Hockens & Denis Gamache (9).
AM-NOV CLASS: 1st: Jon Murphy & Denise Guyton (16 cows), 2nd: Sheri Archambeault & Megan Totten (15), 3rd: Shelby Jones & Shaari King (13), 4th: Aaron Shields & Willy Patterson (12), 5th: Ann Holgerson & Donna Cox (12), 6th: Donna Cox & Willy Patterson (11), 7th: Diane Davis & Bobi Manuel (11), 8th: Jane Bouchey & Jason Robinson (10), 9th: Sue Myra & Steve Speck (8).
NOVICE CLASS: 1st: Ann Holgerson & Emily Seymor (17 cows), 2nd: Vicki Gray & Elaine Olson (16), 3rd: Barb Deaton & Vicki Gray (14), 4th: Shirley Hill & AJ Metheny (12), 5th: Kecia Adams & Jim Crotts (12), 6th: DeLynn Erickson & Willy Patterson (11).
SURVIVOR/IN HONOR OF CLASS: 1st: Darlene Schmid & Charlene Cummings (18 cows), 2nd: T.J. Heywood & Donna Cox (13), 3rd: Christine Gawthorn & Bill Jones (12), 4th: Cindy Fuller & Lyn Sak (12), 5th: Kayring Delikat & Ann Holgerson (12).
