Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 20
Aid call on Morgan Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call for a motor vehicle crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Van Belle Road, Granger. One patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Structure and brush fire on Cowiche Canyon Road, Yakima.
JUNE 21
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
