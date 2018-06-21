Sunnyside Jail has three new inmates

SUNNYSIDE — Two people are in the city jail for violating domestic violence protection orders, and a third is in custody on an agency hold.
Booked into the jail June 20 were:
• John J. Sorfanko, 41, 131 Parkland Drive No. 53, Sunnyside, other agency hold.
• Abran Garza, 48, 131 Parkland Drive No. 83, Sunnyside, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Booked June 21 was:
Matthew Ray Garcia, 25, 1012 Blaine Ave., Sunnyside, two counts violation of a domestic violence protection order, other agency hold, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and two counts third-degree malicious mischief.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment