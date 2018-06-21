Sunnyside Jail has three new inmates

— Two people are in the city jail for violating domestic violence protection orders, and a third is in custody on an agency hold.

Booked into the jail June 20 were:

• John J. Sorfanko, 41, 131 Parkland Drive No. 53, Sunnyside, other agency hold.

• Abran Garza, 48, 131 Parkland Drive No. 83, Sunnyside, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Booked June 21 was:

Matthew Ray Garcia, 25, 1012 Blaine Ave., Sunnyside, two counts violation of a domestic violence protection order, other agency hold, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, and two counts third-degree malicious mischief.