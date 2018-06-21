Suspended driver now faces drug charge

— A local man faces potential jail time for possessing methamphetamine.

Eric Paredes, 28, is in Yakima County Jail on a $500 bail issued at a June 21 preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.

Paredes was arrested by local police just after 9 p.m. June 20 when an officer noticed him driving a motor vehicle, a narrative submitted to the court said.

The officer remembered Parades’ license was suspended, verified the fact and conducted a traffic stop, records show.

“Eric also had an active warrant,” the officer noted in court documents.

Paredes was arrested and personal items removed from his pockets before he was transported to the county jail, records show.

At the jail, a corrections officer inventoried the personal items, noting a white container was included, records show.

The container was opened, and the officer saw a bag with a white substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, records show.

The total weight was 4 grams, records show.