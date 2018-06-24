Easterday Fire threatening crops

— A wildfire burning in grass and brush in rural Benton County has grown to more than 750 acres.

As a result, Benton County Fire District No. 1 Chief Lonnie Click has requested state assistance for the Easterday Fire.

The blaze was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday about 16 miles south of Kennewick.

Officials said it is threatening crops and railroad infrastructure.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and no evacuations have been ordered.