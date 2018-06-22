Granger Place Conoco robbed Teenager arrested; two suspects still on the lam

— A teenager has been arrested in the robbery of Granger Place Conoco last night.

Police Lt. Steve Araguz said the teenagers was apprehended in Toppenish a short time after the 23:43 p.m. robbery at 1201 Bailey Ave.

Police have yet to release the teenager's name or age.

At least two other suspects are being sought, he said.

The suspects made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, he said, noting they also crashed their vehicle during an attempted escape.

“While searching the area for the suspect vehicle, officers located a vehicle matching the description and pursued it to the city of Toppenish, where the vehicle crashed outside of city limits,” he said. “After crashing, the three suspects were last seen running into the corn fields, where officers lost sight of them.”

After the chase, police checking a nearby residence spotted a juvenile matching the description of one of the robbery suspects, Araguz said.

The boy ran from police, but was captured and taken into custody, he said.

Police had the suspect’s vehicle towed to Granger.

And the teenager was booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center for first-degree robbery, Araguz said.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time,” he said.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the remaining two suspects should contact police at 509-854-2656, Araguz said.