Mabton woman suffers injuries from crash

MABTON — A local woman is recovering from injuries she suffered in a June 21 crash.
Beronica A. Chavez, 32, was taken to a Sunnyside hospital by ambulance for treatment after the crash.
Rodney L. Griswold, 50, of Benton City is believed responsible for the crash that totaled Chavez’s 2005 Ford Mustang just after 3:30 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
Both Griswold and Chavez were westbound on state Highway 22 at Milepost 23, when Chavez slowed to make a left turn. Griswold failed to stop his 1992 Ford Explorer and rear-ended the Mustang, troopers said.
Griswold was not injured, but he was cited for second-degree negligent driving due to inattention, troopers said.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash, troopers said.
