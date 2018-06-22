Officers chase teens after arranged fight

— A teenager is recovering from injuries sustained while running from police June 21.

Just after 4:30 p.m. police were alerted to a fight on East Edison Avenue.

The caller reported an assault, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

When officers arrived, the juveniles began fleeing the area, and officers gave chase, he said.

“They were ultimately detained, and officers were able to determine that the boys had agreed to meet and fight,” Bailey said.

One of the boys, a 14-year-old, was injured after jumping a series of fences, he said.

An officer could be heard over the radio following the foot pursuit, jokingly telling the arresting officer to inform the boy “Coach” said better conditioning would have prevented the injury.

The teen was transported to the local hospital before being released to his parents, Bailey said, noting no charges were filed against the boys.