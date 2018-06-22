Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 21

Suspicious activity on West Fourth Street.

Resident assist on West Fifth Street.

Animal problem on East Bonnieview road.

Hit-and-run crash at West Second Street and South Euclid Road.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Welfare check on Birch Street.

Warrant service on West Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on East Wine Country Road.

JUNE 22

Traffic hazard at West Wine Country Road and Higgins Way.

Crash on Interstate 82, Mile post 74.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

Vehicle alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic stop on West Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 21

Warrant service on Main Street.

Recovered stolen property on West A Street.

Animal problem on West A Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Robbery on Bailey Avenue.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 21

Crash on state Highway 22.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 21

Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.

Malicious mischief on Franklin Avenue.

Parking problem on East Kearney Avenue.

Informational call on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Fifth Avenue, Ellensburg.

Residential alarm on Countryview Court.

Domestic call on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on Outlook Road.

Wanted person on Doolittle Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Ida Belle Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Franklin Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Weapon offense on South 11th Street.

Domestic call on Parkland Drive.

Suspicious activity on south First Street.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Residential alarm on Harvest Place.

Resident dispute on Scoon Road.

JUNE 22

Residential alarm on Pear Lane.

Suspicious activity on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Welfare check on Roosevelt Court.

Noise complaint at South 16th Street and Gregory Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 21

Business alarm on South Camas Avenue.

Drugs on West First Street.

Warrant service on East B Street.

Traffic stop on South Satus Avenue.

Overdose on Paschke Avenue.

Resident assist on East Third Street.

Resident assist on South Naches Avenue.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Missing person on South Kateri Lane.

Wanted person on South Ahtanum Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 21

Animal problem on East Bonnieview Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Gurley Road, Granger.

Burglary on Buena Road, Buena.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Lost property on Linden Street, Toppenish.

Burglary on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on South Outlook Road, Outlook.

Vehicle theft on Wilson Highway, Grandview.

Assist agency on Wishpoosh Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on East Progressive Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Robbery on Bailey Avenue, Granger.

JUNE 22

Suspicious activity on Braden Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 21

Suspicious activity on Miles Drive.

Theft on First Avenue.

Informational call on Schoentrup Lane.

Theft on First Avenue.

Resident assist on Vintage Valley Parkway.

Burglary on First Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Maple Way.

Assist agency on Bailey Avenue, Granger.

JUNE 22

Wanted person on Sunset Way.