Reader won't be voting for Trevino

— Granger Mayor Jose Trevino, who is running for Yakima County commissioner, resigned from the Sunnyside Police Department in 2005 after being indicted on a domestic violence assault charge against his wife.

I have no relationship with Mr. Trevino; I have never met him or his wife.

I am simply a concerned citizen who would find it an utter embarrassment if our county elected a disgraced former police officer with a record of disciplinary action.

A Nov. 1, 2005, Daily Sun story said:

“Sgt. Jose Trevino resigns from force,” quotes then-Sunnyside Police Chief Ed Renner claiming it wasn’t just the domestic violence assault charge that was an issue.

According to the newspaper:

“Radder said the disciplinary action that was being considered by his office was not based solely on that charge. ‘But it was the straw that broke the camel's back,’ said Radder, who added, ‘I was looking at other behavior. There's a loss of public trust.’”

I will not be voting for Mr. Trevino, and recommend voters do their research on candidates running for public office. Let’s not tarnish our County Board of Commissioners.

Gary F. Hall

Yakima