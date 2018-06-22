Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
June 12, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Morelos Ontiveros Aguilar, DOB 11/06/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $300 fine.
Isaias Antunez Mendoza, DOB 03/10/77, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Julia Cano-Reyes, DOB 09/05/69, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Failure to dim lights. $136 fine.
Luis Humberto Corona Andrade, DOB 08/04/81, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Rear center high-mounted stop lamps required. Dismissed.
Jose Jesus Gonzalez Romero, DOB 04/03/58, personal electronic device in use while driving. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Victor Manu Guenduley-Rodriguez, DOB 04/03/99, defective license plate lamp. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Jose Manuel Morales-Chavez, DOB 11/15/77, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Sergio E. Olmedo Alvarado, DOB 07/26/97, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Yonie Ramirez Rivera, DOB 12/28/81, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Yamilex Torres Barreto, DOB 12/11/98, no valid operator’s license. Dismissed. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Material, sign or poster covering windows. $136 fine.
Alexander Edward Zavala, DOB 11/18/87, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Jose Ayala Cervantes, DOB 02/16/70, defective tail lamps. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Jermain Garcia, DOB 10/28/00, following too close. $100 fine.
Ricardo Vasquez, DOB 04/20/97, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed.
DISMISSALS
Mikayla Diane Campos, DOB 07/25/01, speeding 10 mph over the limit.
Mark Warner Maupin, DOB 12/08/56, failure to obey traffic control device.
Jesus Adrian Gonzalez, DOB 07/01/95, driving under the influence.
Jermain Garcia, DOB 10/28/00, no valid operator’s license.
Joshua M. Leon, DOB 02/14/94, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Alfonso Ramos III, DOB 03/18/00, no valid operator’s license.
Mohammad Mahmoud Sarameh, DOB 09/11/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ricardo Vasquez, DOB 04/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Joshua Daniel Foster, DOB 07/08/85, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.
Jorge Alejandro Reyes, DOB 01/25/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE
Raquel Castelar Jaime, DOB 03/26/89, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.
CONTESTED HEARING
Angelica Maria Mendoza, DOB 04/25/75, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. Dismissed. Failure to yield row from driveway. $136 fine.
Rafael Rocha Martinez, DOB 09/24/99, speeding 12 mph over the limit. $166 fine. No valid operator’s license. Dismissed.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE
Crystal Ann Pina, DOB 10/22/83, no-contact and/or protection order violation. To serve 364 days with 334 days suspended.
Angel Miguel Sanchez, DOB 05/03/89, disorderly conduct. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 60 days suspended.
Angel Miguel Sanchez, DOB 05/03/89, second-degree criminal trespassing. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 60 days suspended.
Nicole Raelynn Stafford, DOB 06/12/99, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 344 days suspended.
BENCH WARRANTS
Jose Ayala Cervantes, DOB 02/16/70, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Francisco Cortes-Ochoa, DOB 12/30/35, drugs and/or drug paraphernalia prohibited.
Miguel Angel Alvarez, DOB 08/22/75, third-degree theft.
Odessa Lynn Winnier, DOB 09/09/99, third-degree theft and minor in possession and/or consumption.
Diana Maria Garcia, DOB 12/27/94, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Diana Maria Garcia, DOB 12/27/94, giving a false statement to a public servant.
