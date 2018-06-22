Daily Sun logo

Two arrested June 21 in Sunnyside

The Daily Sun

As of Friday, June 22, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside police booked two people into the city jail Thursday night, June 21.

Danil A. Tkachev, 37, of 5084 Trott Circle, North Port, Fla., was arrested at Hiway Fruit at 5:43 p.m. for third-degree driving while license suspended, records show.

Police also arrested Benito Rodriguez, 35, of 412 S. First St., Sunnyside, for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence, records show. He was arrested at 10:52 p.m.

