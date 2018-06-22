Daily Sun logo

Yakima County District Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, June 22, 2018

Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 18, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Juan De Dios Silva Calderon, DOB 07/03/84, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Isaac Perez, DOB 03/08/95, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Cesar Cerna Mauricio, DOB 08/06/87, driving under the influence.

Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 18, 2018

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Cristovar Luciano C. Arevalo, DOB 08/30/83, driving under the influence.

Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.

Augustine Enriquez Cruz, DOB 11/23/86, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Bryan Christopher Caldwell, DOB 04/15/87, driving under the influence.

Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Mariah Anne Slickpoo, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.

TRIAL CONFIRMATION

Manuel Mendez, DOB 07/17/76, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

ARRAIGNMENT

Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.

DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING

Sally Andrea Lairmore, DOB 01/12/92, driving under the influence.

