Judge Alfred Schweppe
June 18, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Juan De Dios Silva Calderon, DOB 07/03/84, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Isaac Perez, DOB 03/08/95, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Cesar Cerna Mauricio, DOB 08/06/87, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Cristovar Luciano C. Arevalo, DOB 08/30/83, driving under the influence.
Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.
Augustine Enriquez Cruz, DOB 11/23/86, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Bryan Christopher Caldwell, DOB 04/15/87, driving under the influence.
Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.
John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Mariah Anne Slickpoo, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.
TRIAL CONFIRMATION
Manuel Mendez, DOB 07/17/76, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.
ARRAIGNMENT
Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.
DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING
Sally Andrea Lairmore, DOB 01/12/92, driving under the influence.
