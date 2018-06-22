Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 18, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Juan De Dios Silva Calderon, DOB 07/03/84, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Isaac Perez, DOB 03/08/95, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Cesar Cerna Mauricio, DOB 08/06/87, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Cristovar Luciano C. Arevalo, DOB 08/30/83, driving under the influence.

Rigoberto Cuevas, DOB 02/25/90, driving under the influence.

Augustine Enriquez Cruz, DOB 11/23/86, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Bryan Christopher Caldwell, DOB 04/15/87, driving under the influence.

Samuel Junior Orozco, DOB 09/26/89, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

John Salgado, DOB 03/20/92, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Mariah Anne Slickpoo, DOB 07/17/88, driving under the influence.

TRIAL CONFIRMATION

Manuel Mendez, DOB 07/17/76, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

ARRAIGNMENT

Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.

DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING

Sally Andrea Lairmore, DOB 01/12/92, driving under the influence.