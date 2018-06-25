Libations flow at Ale Fest

Here are a few photograph from the second Sunnyside Ale Fest, which took place in Centennial Square on Saturday, June 23.
SUNNYSIDE — The second Sunnyside Ale Fest took place Saturday as a hot sun bore down on Centennial Square.
Despite the heat, hundreds turned out for beer, food and music by Darrin Jones and the Last Man Standing band.
