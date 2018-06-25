Daily Sun logo

Libations flow at Ale Fest

Hundreds turn out for event in downtown Sunnyside

Noe Mendoza, 26, of Sunnyside, left, and Nate Trevino, 23, of Grandview, enjoy a cold ale in front of the Varietal Beer area at Sunnyside Ale Fest on Saturday.

Photo by Roger Harnack
As of Monday, June 25, 2018

Photo Gallery

Sunnyside Ale Fest 2018

Here are a few photograph from the second Sunnyside Ale Fest, which took place in Centennial Square on Saturday, June 23.

SUNNYSIDE — The second Sunnyside Ale Fest took place Saturday as a hot sun bore down on Centennial Square.

Despite the heat, hundreds turned out for beer, food and music by Darrin Jones and the Last Man Standing band.

