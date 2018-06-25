Average wage in state reaches $61,887

— Washington’s average annual wage grew by 5.0 percent in 2017 to $61,887, according to the state Employment Security Department.

The increase is the largest over one year since 2007, officials said, noting the average weekly wage rose from $1,133 in 2016 to $1,190 in 2017.

Much of the increase was driven by a 7.7 percent increase in total earnings, which grew by nearly $14.1 billion in 2017, officials said.

Overall, the average number of workers in the state covered by unemployment insurance grew by just over 81,790 in 2017, officials said.

The industries with the largest average wage growth in 2017 were retail trade, up 14.5 percent; information, up 8.2 percent; and accommodation and food services, up 6.9 percent, data shows.

The average annual wage is used to calculate unemployment benefits for jobless workers. The minimum weekly unemployment benefit, calculated at 15 percent of the average weekly wage, will increase by $9 to $178, for new claims opened on or after July 1, officials said.

At the same time, the maximum weekly benefit, which is the greater of $496 or 63 percent of the average weekly wage, will increase by $36 to $749.



Currently, about 20 percent of unemployment insurance claims are paid the maximum benefit amount, and 10 percent receive the minimum.

In addition to unemployment benefits, the average annual wage is used in computing employers’ unemployment taxes.

Beginning in 2019, employers will pay unemployment taxes on the first $49,800 paid to each employee — up from $47,300 in 2018.

