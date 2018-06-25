As of Monday, June 25, 2018
Clyde H. Betker Jr., 87, of Sunnyside, died June 25, 2018 in Sunnyside.
He was born Sept. 17, 1930, in Yakima.
At the family’s request there will be no formal ser-vices. Smith Funeral Homes oversees arrangements.
