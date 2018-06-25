As of Monday, June 25, 2018
Ernest Camacho, 62, of Sunnyside, died June 23, 2018, in Yakima.
He was born Dec. 5, 1955 in Bridgeport, Neb.
Condolences can be sent at valleyhillsfh.com.
