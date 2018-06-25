Eva G. Vela, 81, of Wapato, died June 24, 2018 in Yakima.

She was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Friday June 29 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday June 30 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato. Burial will follow at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.