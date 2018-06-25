Franz to speak on wildfire season

— Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz will host a town hall meeting Tuesday to discuss fire season.

The forum will be from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Yakima Area Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive.

Additional forums are planned for Wednesday in Chelan and Thursday in Spokane.

During the Yakima session, Franz is expected to talk about fire preparedness, brief the public on wildfire season and forest health, and explain ways to reduce fire risk.

“Communities are essential to our success in fighting and reducing wildfires, and we want to engage them early and often in what we’re doing,” Franz said. “In the face of wildfire seasons that are getting more difficult, we need to partner with each other and our neighbors if we are to overcome this great threat.

“I strongly urge the public to come out and learn about how we are preparing – and what they can do to help – as we go into another fire season together,” she said.