Gov. Inslee coming to White Swan

— Gov. Jay Inslee will be stumping on the Yakama Nation reservation Wednesday in promotion of his Results Washington initiative.

Inslee will be at White Swan High School, 621 Signal Peak Road, at 10:30 a.m.

A spokesman said the governor will meet with tribal, state and community leaders to discuss student engagement needs relating to his program.

His initiative is designed to improve education, grow the economy, make government accountable and develop green energy sources.