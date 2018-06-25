Granger man arrested for stealing employer's truck

— A Granger man is in Yakima County Jail for stealing a pick-up truck.

Bail has been set at $5,000 for Jacob Zachary Baumann, 38, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Yakima County Superior Court today, June 25.

He was arrested after the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations he took a 2000 Ford Ranger belonging to Allen Voortman, a narrative writ-ten by deputy Derek Artz said.

The pick-up was reported stolen June 20, after Baumann refused to return it to Voortman, records show.

Voortman said he allowed its use for going to buy groceries, records show.

Baumann, an employee of Voortman, had been al-lowed for two months to use the truck whenever he needed groceries, but typically returned it, records show.

After a few days of the pick-up not being returned, Voortman decided to report it stolen, records show.

Baumann was found in the Naches area with the truck just before it was registered stolen, records show.

He told a deputy he would return it, but he didn’t, records show.