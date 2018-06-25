Ilda Ortiz-Robles, 56, of Sunnyside, A wife, mother and sister left to be with the lord Tuesday, June 19th, 2018 peacefully in her home.

She was born March 3, 1962 to Angelina T. Ortiz and Jesus Ortiz. She grew up and lived her life in Sunny-side.

In 1989 she married the love of her life and best friend Ruben Robles.

They had many adven-tures together and many nights dancing. she loved being with him as much as she could. Ilda also loved to sew and cross stitch, a skill her mother showed her at a young age. Ilda enjoyed going to Wyoming with her husband and children. She soon fell in love with the wide-open space and quiet mountainside.

She was a very proud mother and loved them with all her heart. Always a great support for them and want-ed them all to reach for the stars.

Ilda loved to heal people and became a nurse. She cared for those who needed it the most. She worked at the nursing homes in the lower valley at a young age then with the migrant coun-sel, but she found her heart leading her to wound care, with Prosser Home Health. She was a saint with her wound care bag and loved all the people she would care for.

During her life she made many friends and adopted the many children her kids would bring by. She loved to call them and make sure they were all ok and how their life was.She loved you all!

She is survived by her children; Joshua (Jessica), Cheyenne (David), Ruben Jr. (Macenzie), Thomas, and Jacob; her grand-babies Ella, Ruben, and on the way Pe-nelope; her Sisters, Lupe Richardson, Rosie Courtier, Oliva Cruz (Jesse), Maggie Murray; brothers, Larry Ortiz, Rene Ortiz, Michael Ortiz (Marry Ann) and Jaime Ortiz and all her nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Jesus Ortiz and Angelina T. Ortiz, the love of her life Ruben Robles, and big brother Rudy Ortiz. Viewing and Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 28th, 2018 with Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Valley Hills Funer-al Home, Sunnyside. Mass will be at Valley Hills Funer-al 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday June 29. Service will be con-ducted by a Father Thomas from the St. Joseph Catholic Church. After Mass Recep-tion will begin at 12 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home.