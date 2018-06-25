James “Jim” George Lyall, 86, passed away June 20, 2018 in Grandview, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born No-vember 14, 1931 in Grandview, to parents Frank and Lavina Lyall.

James had a Huck Finn style childhood. He grew up on a farm and ranch by the Yakima River where he hunted and fished. James was a hard worker who helped his father raise cattle, row crops, and prunes.

James graduated from Grandview High School in 1949. He attended Central Washington College for a short period of time before entering the United States Airforce in 1950 where he served in Germany and Great Britain. After completing his service, he returned to Grandview and worked as a laborer on the construction of McNary dam. James then started farming with his fa-ther North of Grandview.

He married the love of his life, Dona (Flett), on October 28, 1956 in the Grandview Presbyterian Church. Chil-dren soon followed for the happy couple. After raising their three children, Frank, Charles, and Kathy; James and Dona, started their sec-ond family by raising Jim Ray and Desirae.

James was a successful farmer who started growing Concord grapes for Welch Co-op in 1956. The farm later to become known as “Lyall & Sons”. The farm expanded to include cherries, apricots, and apples in Grandview, Prosser, Matta-wa, and Desert Aire.

James was an avid reader. He enjoyed canoeing, skiing and in his later years playing bridge with the Sunnyside bridge club.

James Lyall is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dona Lyall; children, Frank Lyall, Charles Lyall (Thea), Kathy Lyall, Jim Ray Lyall (Vanessa), and Desirae Ly-all; grandchildren, Candice Lyall, Austin Lyall, Aidan Lyall, Jessy Lyall, Conner Lyall, Carter Lyall, and So-fie Lyall; Sister Erma Fahl-strom (Jack); and numerous nieces and nephews.

James Lyall was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Lavina Lyall; sisters Beth Nelson (Joye) and Lois Rosland (Ed).

The Lyall family would like to thank friends, family, neighbors, employees and caregivers in this difficult time.

Services to honor Jim will be held at Valley Hills Fu-neral Chapel in Sunnyside. A Viewing will take place on Friday, June 29th from 5-8 p.m. with a funeral to follow on Saturday, June 30th at 10 a.m. Jim will then be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery. A reception will be held at the James Lyall residence following Saturday’s services.