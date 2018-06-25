Mabton man faces felony DUI charge

— A 24-year-old from Mabton is in Yakima County Jail, facing a felony driving under the influence charge, and two other charges.

Rodolfo Garcia Valencia was arrested June 23 by Washington State Patrol trooper Daniel Munoz on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and no valid operator’s license.

His first appearance in Yakima County Superior Court was Monday, June 25. Bail was set at $40,000.

Munoz, in a narrative submitted to Judge Michael G. McCarthy, said he was patrolling the Grandview area when he was advised of a rollover crash on state Highway 241 near Sunnyside.

Just after 11 p.m., the trooper arrived and contacted Garcia, asking him to walk to the front of the patrol vehicle, records show.

The trooper said Garcia appeared off balance prior to being questioned about the crash.

Because Garcia was injured, the trooper didn’t ask him to take part in a sobriety test at the scene, records show.

But, the trooper suspected Garcia was under the influence based on several factors, including telling paramedics the date was Jan. 22, records show.

A witness to the crash also told the trooper Garcia kicked beer cans into nearby brush, and the trooper was able to locate those cans.

Munoz said he also noticed a “strong odor of intoxicants” coming from Garcia’s vehicle when he approached it, records show.

Munoz advised Garcia he was under arrest, read him his rights and followed the ambulance to a Sunnyside hospital. He also applied for a search warrant, granting a blood test, records show.

A record check revealed Munoz was driving with a suspended license and he was required to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle, records show.

He was treated for his injuries and released to the trooper at the hospital.