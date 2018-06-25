New commander to oversee Columbia river dams, navigation and flood control

— A new commander will be taking over the top decision-making post for dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a change-of-command ceremony at 10 a.m. July 20 for Lt. Col. Christian Dietz at the Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center.

Dietz will assume command of the district as Cmdr. Lt. Col. Damon A. DelaRosa moves to a new assignment in Crystal City, Va.

Dietz will oversee the Corps’ Walla Walla District, which covers more than 107,000 square miles in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada and Utah.

The district oversees hydropower generation on the Lower Columbia River and the Snake River, as well as managing flooding, recreation and navigation.

The Corps’ Norwest Division commander, Col. Torrey A. DiCiro, will preside over the ceremony, which will include a performance by the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band from Camp Murray, Washington.

The 864th Engineer Battalion color guard form Joint Base Lewis-McChord will also participate in the ceremony.