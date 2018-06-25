Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 22

Parking problem on Powell Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Livestock incident on Dayton Road.

Court order service on Cedar Street.

Attempt to locate on Ash Street.

Burglary on Grandridge Road.

Emergency on North Euclid Road.

Trespassing on West Fourth Street.

Trespassing on Grandridge Road.

Resident assist on Wyant Way.

Domestic call on Avenue D.

JUNE 23

Attempt to locate on Avenue D.

Welfare check at Forsell and Puterbaugh roads.

Suspicious activity on North Fourth Street.

Animal problem on Wolfe Lane.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Traffic hazard on Klock Road.

Welfare check on Division Street.

Assist agency on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Wilson Highway.

Welfare check at North Euclid and West Wine Country roads.

Resident complaint on West Second Street.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street.

Noise complaint on Klock Road.

Noise complaint on Cherry Lane.

Welfare check on East Third Street.

Traffic hazard at Vivian Drive and Powell Street.

Lewd conduct at Ash and East Second streets.

Informational call on Avenue D.

Noise complaint on Nicka Road.

JUNE 24

Assist agency on Pleasant Avenue.

Suspicious activity in Grandview.

Resident assist at West Wien Country and Stover roads.

Domestic call on Douglas Street.

Malicious mischief on Grandridge Road.

Malicious mischief on Missouri Street.

Assist agency at Stover and West Wine Country roads.

Traffic hazard at Grandridge Road and West Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Broadview Place.

Animal bite on Avenue F.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Cedar Street.

Noise complaint on Wyant Way.

Suspicious activity at Wilson Highway and North Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on East Third Street.

Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 22

Custodial interference on Railroad Avenue.

Domestic call on West A Street.

Resident assist on West First Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

JUNE 23

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Assist agency at Van Bell Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

Juvenile problem East A Street.

Weapon offense on Beam Road.

Assist agency on Sunnyside Avenue.

Assist agency at Blaine and West Hudson roads.

JUNE 24

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 61.

Resident assist on West First Avenue.

Fraud on Bailey Avenue.

Suspicious activity on LaPierre Road.

JUNE 25

Assault at Van Belle and Chute roads, Outlook.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 22

Death investigation on South 11th Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Residential alarm on South 15th Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on South First Street.

Parking problem on Pear Lane.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on Merrick Avenue.

Informational call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on Morgan Road.

Trespassing on east Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Animal problem on Woods Road.

Threats on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard at East Edison Avenue and South Seventh Street.

Welfare check on McClain Drive.

Sex crime on Roosevelt Court.

Resident assist on South First Street.

Welfare check on West South Hill Road.

Animal problem on Picard Place.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Merrick Avenue.

Residential alarm on East South Hill Road.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on North Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on North McLean Road.

Welfare check on North Sixth Street.

Business alarm on East South Hill road.

Suspicious activity on South 13th Street.

Suspicious activity at South 13th Street and Grant Avenue.

JUNE 23

Domestic call on Outlook Road.

Traffic offense at South 16th Street and Allen Road.

Prisoner transport on Jerome Avenue, Yakima.

Burglary on Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on east Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on McClain Drive.

Assist agency on McClain Drive.

Traffic offense at Lincoln Avenue and Carnation Drive.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on McClain Drive.

Unwanted guest on Weatherwax Street.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on Canadienne Street.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Lewd conduct at North Ninth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Livestock incident at Swan Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Found property on South Seventh Street.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard at South 13th Street and Grant Avenue.

Noise complaint at South 13th Street and East Harrison Avenue.

Crash at West riverside avenue and Swan Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Spaulding Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Weapon offense on Beam Road, Granger.

JUNE 24

Assist agency on South First Street.

Suspicious activity on Cascade Way.

Domestic call on Rose Street, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Tacoma Avenue.

Parking problem at North 10th Street and North Avenue.

Found property on Doolittle Avenue.

Welfare check on East Harrison Avenue.

Lost property on Parkland Drive.

Residential alarm on East South Hill Road.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North Avenue.

Mental subject on North Avenue.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Swan Road.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Runaway juvenile on Rouse Road.

Assault on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

JUNE 25

Traffic stop at East Harrison Avenue and South Ninth Street.

Suspicious activity on Federal Way.

Suspicious activity on McClain Drive.

Assist agency at Van Belle and Chute roads, Outlook.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 22

Domestic call on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Domestic call on West C Street.

Wanted person at North Wapato Avenue and Ivy Street.

Business alarm on West Wapato Road.

Juvenile problem on South Naches Road.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.

Welfare check at Paschke Avenue and Donald Road.

JUNE 23

Suspicious activity on South Wasco Avenue.

Injury crash on East Second Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 58, Granger.

Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.

Mental subject on South Wasco Avenue.

Residential alarm on South Seventh Street.

Welfare check on South Wasco Avenue.

Informational call on South Wapato Avenue.

JUNE 24

Shots reported fired on East Third Street.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

Domestic call on West Eighth Street.

Noise complaint at Knights Lane and South Wapato Avenue.

Assist agency on Osborne Road.

Vehicle theft on North Lincoln Avenue.

Shots reported fired on Upperbank Lane.

Unwanted guest on Ashue Road.

JUNE 25

Trespassing on Ashue Road.

Emergency on South Tieton Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 22

Traffic stop at state Highway 22 and Interstate 82, Zillah.

Traffic stop at state Highway 22 and Hollmeyer Road, Mabton.

Recovered stolen property on Elmwood Road, Toppenish.

Registered sex offender verification on Ismo Court, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Willow Tree Lane, Toppenish.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East, Granger.

Registered sex offender verification on North Elm Street, Grandview.

Livestock incident on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Runaway juvenile on Willow Tree Lane, Toppenish.

Threats on Jensen Road, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Knight Hill road, Zillah.

Resident assist on North Track Road, Toppenish.

Unwanted guest on Oldenway Road, Toppenish.

Assault at Schuster and Indian Church roads, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Animal bite on Krough Road, Grandview.

Shots reported fired on East Progressive Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Chaparral Avenue, Toppenish.

JUNE 23

Noise complaint on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Newland Road, Mabton.

Theft on Grandridge Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Gurley road, Granger,

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 58, Granger.

Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Informational call on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Harrison Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Washington Street, Mabton.

Business alarm on Glade Road, Mabton.

Malicious mischief on Branch Road, Toppenish.

Crash on Bethany Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint at Nelson and Beam roads, Granger.

Noise complaint on Ferson Road, Sunyside.

Shots reported fired on Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Traffic stop at Buena Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Buena.

Welfare check at state Highway 223 and South Track Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint at Murray and Snipes Pump roads, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Beam Road, Granger.

Shots reported fired on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Weapon offense on Beam Road, Granger.

Domestic call at Allen Road and Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

JUNE 24

Crash on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Informational call on Price Road, Outlook.

Welfare check at Blaine and West Hudson roads, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Non-injury crash at Forsell and Hornby roads, Grandview.

Welfare check on Franks Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Assist agency on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Informational call on Orchardvale Road, Zillah.

Shots reported fired at Murray and Snipes Pump roads, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Woodworth Road, Grandview.

Trespassing on North 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Klickitat Street, Toppenish.

Illegal dumping on Hickory Road, Grandview.

Civil matter on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Bagley Drive, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on First Street, Buena.

Trespassing on West Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Fireworks on Cricket Lane, Sunnyside.

Fireworks on Woodworth Road, Grandview.

JUNE 25

Civil matter on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Weapon offense on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Wanted person on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Assault at Van Belle and Chute roads, Outlook.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 22

Assist agency on Adams Avenue, Toppenish.

Theft on First Avenue.

Theft on Glen Drive.

Traffic hazard on Maple Way.

Burglary on First Avenue.

Drugs on Zillah West Road.

JUNE 23

Suspicious activity on Rainier Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 58, Granger.

Emergency on Vialago Parkway.

JUNE 24

Assist agency at Blaine and West Hudson roads, Granger.

Assist agency on East Toppenish Avenue, Toppenish.

Domestic call on First Avenue.

Animal problem at Second Street and Second Avenue.

JUNE 25

Resident dispute on Melrose Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.