Prosser Police Calls

JUNE 15

Vehicle accident reported in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. Reporting Party advised there were subjects in two vehicles across the street from the High School who appeared to be angry and who were arguing. The Responding Officer was able to speak with both drivers who advised one vehicle had backed into the other and there was damage to one of the vehicles. The Officer was also advised the parties exchanged information and would handle matters on their own.

Public disturbance reported at EJ Miller Park in the 900 block of Kinney Way. The Reporting Party advised Officers that a male driver moved the city barricades and had driven to the back of the concession stand and parked where vehicles are not permitted. The Reporting Party stated they had instructed the male driver to remove his vehicle and to never drive in the park again. The driver complied and moved his vehicle.

Suspicious persons reported at Kinney Way and Myrtle Street. Reporting Party advised there was a male and female knocking on doors then going quickly and not leaving any information. RP advised they were concerned that they were casing residences. It was reported the individuals had been seen in the area for the past few days. Officers responded to the area but were unable to locate the male and female. Officers will continue to conduct extra patrols in the area.

Harassment reported in the 300 block of Canyon Drive. The Reporting Party advised that she complained to her neighbor about driving too fast and then her neighbor called her racial slurs. The Responding Officer contacted both parties who advised it was verbal only. Officer advised them they need to speak with the apartment manager instead regarding their complaints on one another. Officer also reminded both about the Crime Free Rental Housing Rules.

Fire reported on Missimer Road and Old Inland Empire Hwy. The Reporting Party advised there was white and brown smoke with visible flames and that it appeared to be a structural fire. Officers responded and were advised it was a controlled burn and the homeowner was putting it out. No crime was found at the scene.

Assault reported in the 800 block of Court Street. The Reporting Party advised she had kicked out a male who wanted to get back inside her residence to grab some clothes. RP also advised the male was hugging her and she fell backwards but she didn’t think she was injured. Officers arrived and spoke with the female who claimed the male hit her arm and broke her glasses. The female was very uncooperative with Officers and refused to be a victim.

Request for welfare check received in the 1300 block of Meade Avenue. It was reported that an infant approximately 6 months old had been left alone in a running vehicle in the Food Depot parking log. Responding Officer arrived and observed the suspect vehicle leaving the area. Officer stopped the vehicle for failure to signal. Adult female was cited and released for Operating a Vehicle without Insurance as well as Failure to Properly Restrain an Infant.

Officers responded to an accident report in the 200 block of Merlot Dr. It was reported that a vehicle had driven into the canal and the male driver was running away from the scene. Altitude employees spoke to the driver before he fled the scene and advised Officers that he smelled like alcohol. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and determined the driver was the registered owner of the vehicle. Officers were later able to reach the suspect driver by phone and he agreed to come in to make a statement on the following day. Officers interviewed the suspect on 6/17 and he was advised that by leaving the scene of the collision it could be construed as a hit and run. The male was very apologetic and advised he was headed to Altitude and thought that the canal road was the entrance, he stated he was going too fast and lost control of his vehicle and was unable to get it out of the canal, so he left on foot to get help. Officers informed the suspect of the surveillance footage that they had observed and that it appeared he was intoxicated at the time of the collision. The male then admitted to drinking half a pint of vodka and then driving from his residence in Kennewick to Altitude to purchase marijuana. The male was released pending charges. Case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Officers responded to a vehicle blocking the road at Highland Drive and state Highway 22. When Officers arrived, they were advised a semi-truck attempted to turn around in the road and had gotten stuck. A tow truck was called to remove the semi.

JUNE 16

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated female at the VFW Hall in the 1100 block of Wine Country Road. The Reporting Party advised there was an adult female lying flat on the ground next to her car and she appeared to be intoxicated. Responding Officers assisted medics who transported her to Prosser Memorial Hospital.

Lobby contact, Reporting Party advised she has received multiple phone calls from a male who is incarcerated and with whom she has a protection order with. Case forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Suspicious activity reported at Grant Street Park in the 1600 block of Grant Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was an adult male camping in the park. The Responding Officer contacted the male and advised him that camping overnight at the park was not allowed.

Dangerous tree limbs were reported in the 1000 block of Yakima Avenue. The Reporting Party advised there was a city owned tree in front of their property losing its branches and feared it would damage their property or house. The Officer arrived and contacted the City Parks Department who passed the information along to their on-call employee.

Noise complaint received in the 700 block of Brown Street. The Reporting Party advised there was very loud profane music coming from their neighbor’s backyard. Officers contacted the residence who were having a graduation party with a DJ and advised them to keep the music down to comply with noise regulations.

Suspicious person reported at Shopko in the 400 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised there was a subject who appeared to be under the influence that just left the location. RP believed there was a small child in the vehicle and advised it was headed towards Grandview. Responding Officers did not locate the vehicle, but informed Grandview Police Department of the possible subject headed their way.

Noise complaint received in the 900 block of Prosser Avenue. Responding Officers contacted the subject and advised him music was okay and that quiet time for the City of Prosser is 10:00 PM. Subject advised he understood and would turn the music down at that time.

Noise complaint received in the 700 block of Brown Street. Reporting Party stated that there was loud vulgar music and they did see Officers in the area earlier, but the volume of the music had escalated. Officers contacted the Reporting Party and advised them that the noise ordinance begins at 10:00 PM and if the noise continued past that to contact Police again.

JUNE 17

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious vehicle reported in the 15000 block of Richards Road. The Reporting Party advised there was a vehicle stopped at a stop sign without any headlights and the vehicle appeared to be off. When Officers arrived and spoke with the female driver, she advised she was just waiting for her sister and there were no problems. Officers requested she turn on her lights for safety reasons.

Verbal disturbance reported in the 200 block of Evans Avenue. The Reporting Party advised their neighbors were making threats to hurt each other. Responding Officer spoke with the subjects who advised it was verbal only. Neither subject wanted to press charges.

Traffic hazard reported in the 900 block of Court Street. It was reported that a power line was down in the middle of the road. Responding Officers contacted the City Street Department who closed the roadway while Benton PUD arrived to fix the problem.

Lobby contact, Officers spoke to an adult male who advised his ex-wife stole his daughter’s cell phone which is he paying for. The male was advised by Officers that the Police Department cannot get involved in a civil incident and that he needs to speak to his ex-wife about the phone.

Unattended children reported at the Library in the 900 block of Seventh Street. Reporting Party advised there were two children around the ages of 5 or 6 who appeared to be unsupervised, sitting outside playing on their phones or tablets. Officers contacted the kids who advised they were using the Library’s Wi-Fi and their parents were aware of their location. The children also advised the Officer that they had curfews they were aware of.

Suspicious activity reported in the 1100 block of Prosser Avenue. Reporting Party stated there were two juveniles carrying sticks and hitting trees. RP stated they also saw the juveniles hit a dog. Officers searched the area but did not locate anyone matching the description.

Suspicious activity reported at Loves in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised there was an adult male attempting to enter vehicles and who was possibly on narcotics. Officers responded and contacted the male on Wine Country Road. in front of Tom Denchel Ford. Upon contact with the male, he started screaming and throwing unopened cans of beer at Officers and their vehicles. Officers were able to detain the male after resistance. The male continued to scream profanities throughout the entire process, spit at Officers, and also threw up multiple times. Medics arrived and determined that the male was too volatile to transport so they administered a sedative. Officers were then able to move their patrol cars and debris out of the roadway. The male was transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital where he was later transferred to Kadlec where it was determined he could not be booked due to his current state. Charges of Aggravated Assault, Malicious Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest were forwarded to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Hit-and-run crash reported in the 400 block of Petra Avenue. Responding Officer was advised a witness told the Reporting Party a male driver had side swiped his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

JUNE 18

Loose dog report in the 100 block of Spruce Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was a friendly dog running around in the area. Information referred to animal control.

Physical disturbance reported in the 1900 block of Benson Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was loud yelling coming from the home and it was believed there were children inside. A different RP advised a female hit him, there were children in the residence and the female is pregnant. Responding Officers contacted both parties who stated they had been arguing. An adult male stated to Officers that the adult female slapped him but did not cause injury. The female stated there was nothing physical. Both parties agreed to stay separate and both left the residence.

Civil disturbance reported in the 1000 block of Fourth Street. Reporting Party advised his soon to be ex-wife had stolen multiple firearms and a motorcycle. The male provided Officers with a list of the firearms and he also stated some were his sons. Officers contacted the female who said the firearms were hers to take due to community property. The female said she had sold the motorcycle for parts. Officers advised the RP that the case was civil.

Traffic hazard reported at Fifth Street and Bennett Avenue. The Reporting Party advised that a female had twisted her ankle and fallen in the middle of the road. The Responding Officer contacted the female who was bleeding from her leg. Medics arrived and evaluated her, but the female declined being transported to the hospital. The street was cleared, and traffic started flowing again.

Noise complaint received in the 2700 block of Dump Road. Reporting Party advised they could hear noises early in the morning coming from the gun range and wanted to know what times shooting is allowed. Responding Officers advised there have been previous complaints about the range and that they will follow up with them regarding the issue.

Suspicious vehicle reported in the 2000 block of Benson Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was a vehicle parked in front of their residence, but it had since moved to an alleyway. Officers responded and checked the area but were unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.

Missing person reported in the 1200 block of Kinney Way. The Reporting Party advised her juvenile daughter never made it to the park and had been missing for an hour. Officers were later advised the juvenile’s boyfriend located her and they were headed back home.

Kidnapping reported in the 1900 block of Benson Avenue. The Reporting Party advised his wife took his daughter and he wanted to report it as kidnapping. Officers contacted the male who advised he did not have a parenting plan. Officers advised the male to seek counsel to get the best options, since he does not have a parenting plan there is no crime with his wife taking his daughter. The male stated he would continue to call 911. Officers advised him about the rules of abusing the 911 line. The male then stated his wife was actively using drugs, but he had no proof. Officers gave the male contact information for Child Protective Services.

Lobby contact, a citizen turned in a wallet found outside of ACE Hardware. Officers took the wallet and are searching for the owner.

Physical disturbance reported in the 900 block of Alexander Ct. Reporting Party advised there was a male pounding on the door and threating to break the windows. RP also advised the male was upset because he wanted to see his daughter. Officers responded and found it to be the same male as earlier with civil complaints.

Suspicious vehicle reported in the 1100 block of Prosser Avenue. Officers located the vehicle and contacted the driver for lane travel. The Responding Officer detected a very slight odor of alcohol and noticed the driver’s speech was a little slow. When the Officer asked to perform a DUI test, the driver requested an attorney. The Officer did not believe there was probable cause to prove the driver was intoxicated so the Officer requested the driver find someone to pick him up. A friend of the male arrived and transported him home.

JUNE 19

Noise complaint received in the 1100 block of Hemlock Street. The Reporting Party advised their neighbor was mowing his lawn and it was 6:00 am. Officers arrived and contacted the homeowner and advised him of the city noise code. No further complaints were made.

Theft reported in the 1000 block of Parker Ct. Reporting Party advised their grandson had stolen their debit card and made over $1,400 in purchases in the Tri-Cities area. RP gave Officers a list of when and where transactions were made. The debit card has since been canceled and the investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious person reported in the 900 block of Brown Street. Reporting Party advised there was a male going through trash cans. Officers contacted the male who advised he was looking for aluminum cans. Officers called the RP back and advised her of the situation.

Trespass issue at the Skate Park in the 900 block of Kinney Way. Reporting Party advised there were kids at the skate park which has been closed temporarily due to damage. Officers checked the park and were unable to locate any juveniles using the skate park. Officers contacted City Hall and asked if the fence can be strengthened to keep out juveniles.

Officers responded to an ongoing verbal disturbance in the 1200 block of Fifth Street. Officers were advised by a mother that her and her son had been in a verbal disturbance a few days prior when he made antigovernment statements. She advised that when her son left her residence he took numerous firearms along with a few hundred rounds of ammunition. The mother advised that she and her husband are worried for the safety of their other son if the male returns, and they do not want him at their house any longer. Officers advised them that the only way to prevent him from entering the house would be to evict him or obtain a No Contact Order. Officers provided the mother with the number to Crisis Response and asked her to call Police if her son returned.

Officers responded to a civil issue in the 400 block of Petra Avenue. The Reporting Party stated that an elderly male was just abandoned at the complex by his family and had started to walk down the street. RP also advised that the male was evicted but left his belongings behind, and that his granddaughter left him at the location and stated she was getting the Police involved. Officers spoke with the RP who stated he abandoned his apartment, so they evicted him and placed his belongings in storage. Officers were then dispatched to the Police Department because the granddaughter was there. While en route to the PD, Officers located the elderly male and gave him a ride. Officers explained to the granddaughter that the male could retrieve his belongings from the complex and everything was a civil issue that didn’t require the PD.

JUNE 20

Traffic stop at the intersection of Nunn and Wine Country roads. Adult male was cited and released for Driving without a Valid License as well as Operating a Vehicle without Insurance. Officer also gave him a verbal warning for loud music, a brake light out and a defective license plate light.

Traffic stop in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Driver was suspected of being under the influence. Adult male was booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI.

JUNE 21

Lobby contact. The Responding Officer was advised the Reporting Party had found a loose dog and was wanting to leave it with the PD. RP was directed to City Hall to speak with Animal Control.

Civil issue reported in the 1100 block of Meade Avenue. Responding Officer was advised there was a verbal argument with the Reporting Party and his landlord about his girlfriend living at the residence. Officers spoke with both parties and the landlord advised she was worried about minor children staying possibly home alone. The RP advised his girlfriend was being harassed by the landlord and that the children are old enough and mentally capable of being left alone. Officers advised both parties this was a civil issue that did not require the Police.

Officers received a report of a male in the Prosser Police Department lobby who was asking for a ride to Grandview who stated he had been walking for miles. When the Officer arrived in the lobby the male was gone, and he did not have a cell phone, so Officers were unable to contact him.

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a male laying on the ground near the Grant Street Bridge. Officers contacted the male who said he was walk into town and took a break on ground.

Officers responded to a disturbance in front of the Police Department. It was reported that a male and female were verbal in a vehicle and the Reporting Party was concerned it may turn physical. Officers arrived and contacted the female who stated she and the male had been verbal only. She advised they were arguing about money and no assault had occurred.