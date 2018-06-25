Stawberry moon to rise Wednesday

— Stargazers will be looking skyward Wednesday night for a glimpse of a "strawberry moon."

Rather than turning red, the moon will take a slightly reddish tint and loom very large in the night sky after rising at 8:24 p.m. PST, astronomer Michael Allen said.

Allen is a member of the Washington State University Department of Physics and Astronomy faculty.

The moon will be at its largest size at 9:53 p.m., he said.

”When low on the horizon, the moon appears redder than what we can typically see, which will be the case Wednesday night,” he said, noting it will look bigger as it rises to the east.

Allen said stargazers will want to watch the moon rise and silhouette hills, buildings and trees, making the moon look larger-than-normal.

This phenomenon, known as the “moon illusion,” has enthralled and mystified onlookers for thousands of years, he said.

“It’s a trick in our minds that makes the moon seem bigger than it really is," he said. "A low moon is no larger than a high moon."

Stargazers watching the strawberry moon rise may also want to look for Saturn, to the south of the full moon.

The planet will be at its brightest of the year, Allen said.

A slightly smaller strawberry moon is expected Thursday night as well, he said.