Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 21

Lift assist on Federal Way.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital. Canceled.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital for Lifeflight transport.

Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Aid call on Parkland Drive. No transport.

Aid call on South Elm Street, Grandview. Canceled.

Aid call on Cemetery Road.

JUNE 22

Aid call on East Edison Avenue.

Aid call on South 11th Street. No transport.

Smoke alarm investigation on South 16th Street. False alarm.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.

Aid call on East Decatur Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

JUNE 23

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Bethany Road. Canceled.

Smoke complaint on East Lincoln Avenue.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on West Riverside Avenue. Refused aid.

Aid call on Bagley Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on state Highway 241, Milepost 19. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

JUNE 24

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.

Aid call at Blaine and Hudson roads, Granger. No transport.

Structure fire on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Assist Yakima County District No. 5.

Aid call on West Edison Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Grant Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.