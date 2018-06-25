Supreme Court vacates Arlene's Flowers decision

— A Richland-based florist will get another day in the state’s highest court to argue her religious freedoms as they pertain to providing services to potential gay customers.

The U.S. Supreme Court vacated the Washington State Supreme Court’s previous ruling against Arlene’s Flowers owner Barronelle Stutzman.

In vacating the decision, the nation’s highest court pointed to its recent Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission ruling that religious freedom could not be overlooked in matters relating to gay marriage.

In the that Colorado case, baker Jack Philips refused to make a cake for a gay wedding, citing religious beliefs. A Colorado court ruled against Philips, but the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the ruling after finding religious bias.

In the case of Arlene’s Flowers, Stutzman refused to provide floral services for a gay wedding, again citing her religious beliefs.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and the American Civil Liberties Union sued Stutzman and the state Supreme Court ruled in their favor.

But the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to refer the case back to court has the potential to change the outcome.

In its Feb. 16, 2017, decision, the state Supreme Court said:

“The state of Washington bars discrimination in public accommodations on the basis of sexual orientation. Discrimination based on same-sex marriage constitutes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. We therefore hold that the conduct for which Stutzman was cited and fined in this case — refusing her commercially marketed wedding floral services to [Robert Ingersoll and Curt Freed] because theirs would be a same-sex wedding — constitutes sexual orientation."

According to Ferguson, Washington law says a business need not provide a particular service, but if it chooses to do so for couples of the opposite sex, it must provide that service equally to same-sex couples.

Ferguson called the U.S. Supreme Court vacation a "procedural" move.

“The Washington State Supreme Court now has the job of determining whether the U.S. Supreme Court ruling affects this case," he said. "I am confident they will come to the same conclusion they did in their previous, unanimous ruling upholding the civil rights of same-sex couples in our state.”

The Liberty Council disagrees.

"The U.S. Supreme Court has made a positive move by asking the Washington Supreme Court to reconsider Barronelle Stutzman's case in light of the recent Masterpiece Cakeshop decision," Liberty Council Chairman Mat Staver said Monday. “The court denounced government hostility toward the religious beliefs about marriage…”

Stutzman and Philips have 1st Amendment freed of religion rights that should’ve been protected by state courts.

“Both Barronelle and Jack serve all customers. Yet, they have a 1st Amendment right to decline using their artistic talents to celebrate an event that conflicts with their religious beliefs," Staver said.

Gov. Jay Inslee, however, said the believes Stutzman’s case did not show any religious bias.

“Unlike the recent decision in the Colorado case, in Washington, there was never any indication of religious bias or hostility in our pursuit to protect consumers from discrimination,” he said, calling the vacated ruling “not surprising.”

“Washington will remain a place where members of the LGBTQ community can live, work and raise families without fear of discrimination,” he said. “I have full confidence that the state will prevail once again.”