Three domestic violence arrests made during weekend

— Three of the seven people booked into Sunnyside Jail during the weekend are facing fourth-degree domestic violence assault charges.

They include:

• A juvenile, 4050 Outlook Road, Sunnyside, booked at 1:10 a.m. June 23.

• Pablo Santana Sanchez-Santana, 30, 1718 Canadienne St., Sunnyside, booked at 3:54 p.m. June 23.

• Angel Rodriguez, 26, transient from Yakima, booked at 8:51 p.m. June 23.

Also booked June 23 were:

• Juan Carlos Sosa, 25, 460 Outlook Road, Outlook, third-degree driving while license suspended.

• Raudel Esparza Lopez, 26, 615 Second St., Mattawa, third-degree driving while license suspended.

• William Jim Kamphouse, 68, 2813 E. Badger Road, Everson, driving under the influence.

Jun 25, there was one booked into the jail:

• Jonathen Antonio Rosales, 19, 1100 North Ave., Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.