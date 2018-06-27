Cullen, Berger play in East-West game

— The Earl Barden Classic East-West high school all-state football game for 2A, 1A and B players included a couple of lower valley boys on the East team.

Triston Cullen of Zillah and Robert Berger of Granger both took the field, and Cullen was named the Most Inspirational Player.

Playing from the right defensive end position, Cullen won the award during the week the team practiced before the game.

His teammates chose him for his leadership during workouts.

Leading the team at the game Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium was wide receive Corbin Christensen of Royal. After the west took a 12-0 lead in the third quarter, he scored 20 points for the 20-12 victory.

Christensen scored on pass receptions of 25, 8 and 21 yards. He totaled 20 points by kicking extra points after the second and third scores.

The East went for two points and failed after the first touchdown.

Christensen finished the game with 6 receptions for 105 yards.

Robert Berger, a 5-foot-8 graduate of Granger High School, played running back, carrying 4 times for 4 yards.

He was used more as a blocker on passing plays.