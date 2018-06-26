Enriqueta C.Kneob, 89, of Wapato, died June 25,2018, in Wapato.
She was born Oct. 15, 1928, in Gallup, N.M.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 3 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church in Wapato, with bur-ial to follow at the Reserva-tion Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
