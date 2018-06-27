Gov. Inslee upset by Supreme Court's travel ban ruling Court rules president has statutory authority to determine who enters the country

— Gov. Jay Inslee is not happy with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow the travel ban on visitors from countries often connected with terrorism.

Calling the U.S. Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision Tuesday in favor of President Donald Trump “abhorrent,” Inslee vowed to continue his protest of the president’s national immigration policies.

“Today’s decision will hurt families and individuals and goes against our nation’s history and constitutional protections against discrimination,” Inslee said Tuesday.

“It also reinforces anti-Muslim animus.”

In it’s decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the president had statutory authority to ban foreigners from entering the United States.

Inslee and State Attorney General Bob Ferguson were among those who pushed the state government into the lawsuit over Trump’s ban on travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

At issue, they said, was the pre-election anti-immigration, anti-Muslim rhetoric of Trump. But the Supreme Court saw the issue different, instead looking at the authority of the president as it relates to immigration, regardless of his statements as a candidate.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the president had properly justified his argument that the who enters the country is a matter of national security.

Furthermore, Roberts wrote that Trump’s decision to deny entry to foreigners is “well within executive authority and could have been taken by any other president.”

Inslee called the argument a facade and likened the court’s decision to using “’national security’ to affirm policies like the internment of Japanese Americans” during World War II.

Inslee further called the Supreme Court ruling a “bad decision.”

“Today’s decision proves that the intended checks and balances on a rogue president have failed,” Inslee said.

Inslee’s statements come as he and Ferguson are pushing the state’s effort to sue the president on another immigration matter — the separation of foreign residents who enter the country illegally.

Washington is one of eight states that have signed onto the lawsuit even though President Trump has already issued an executive order to keep illegal alien families together until deportation hearings.

The new immigration lawsuit is the 27th that Ferguson, Inslee and the state have filed against the Trump Administration.

But the new lawsuit could be rendered moot by the Supreme Court’s travel ban decision Tuesday.

The court ruled the president has the authority to ban foreigners from entering the country.

And the president has already called for immediately send home illegal aliens caught trying to enter the United States.