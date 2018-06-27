High court made right decision on travel ban

— The U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision Tuesday when it upheld President Trump’s revised travel ban on visitors from five nations commonly connected with terrorism.

In the 5-4 decision, the nation’s highest court found in favor of the president’s statutory power to protect America’s borders, and as a result, the nation. And while the decision related to the travel ban on visitors from alleged terrorism-endorsing nations, it has broader implications as the country deals with illegal immigration on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The decision was based on the authority of the president, not his personality or behavior. And that’s the correct reason to uphold the travel ban.

The high court decision also gives the president a much stronger position from which to secure our nation’s borders. Writing in the majority opinion, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. said president was well within his legal authority to determine who should be admitted into the United States and who should not.

That’s welcome news to Americans concerned over illegal immigration, jobs, taxes, the economy and other related issues.

It’s also welcome news to Washingtonians tired of State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s waste of tax dollars on lawsuits against the federal government.

Ferguson, and Washington state, were among those who challenged the president’s authority. Emboldened by previous courts on this matter, Ferguson has continued to waste tax dollars on other matters attacking the federal government.

With the high court’s Tuesday smackdown, we hope Ferguson and others in Washington state government get back to the business of Washingtonians. And on the Trump side, we hope the decision leads to tighter immigration rules that protect Americans.