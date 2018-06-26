Margaret H. Rodriguez, 83, of Toppenish, died June 23, 2018 in Seattle.

She was born Aug. 15, 1934, in Dallas, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 1, 2018 with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Mass of Chris-tian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 2, 2018 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Toppenish with burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Toppenish. Those wishing to sign Margaret’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.