Police arrest drunk teens at Fiesta Foods

SUNNYSIDE — Two young teenagers were arrested late Monday night after police found them intoxicated and allegedly trying to shoplift at Fiesta Foods.
Niko R. Martinez, 14, of 605 E. Fourth St., Grandview; and Emiliano Rivas, 13, of 280 Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside, were both arrested for minor in possession/consumption, minor exhibiting the affects of alcohol in public and attempted third-degree theft-under $750, according to jail logs.
The boys were arrested about 10:17 p.m. at the grocery store, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway, jail records show.
In other jail records, police arrested three others:
Bernardo Delgado-Alvarado, 31, of 526 W. Riverside Ave., Sunnyside, arrested at 2:59 p.m., Monday, June 25, for first-degree driving while license suspended/revoked
Jose Antonio Valencia Gonzalez, 37, of 910 E. Harrison Ave., Sunnyside, arrested at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday, June 26, on a Sunnyside court commitment
Derrick Curtis Stahi, 38, of 70 Egan Road, Wapato, arrested at 1:14 a.m., Tuesday, June 26, for third-degree theft-under $750
