Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 25

Domestic call on Avenue E.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Recovered stolen property at Old Inland Empire Highway and Robinson Road.

Non-injury crash on Arteaga Circle.

Welfare check at South Euclid Road and Monty Python Way.

Fraud on Esperanza Drive.

Informational call on Wallace Way.

Court order violation on East Wien Country Road.

Residential alarm on Stassen Way.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street.

Vehicle theft on Hillcrest Road.

Welfare check on Carriage Square Drive.

JUNE 26

Assist agency on East Fourth Street.

Business alarm on North Elm Street.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 25

Burglary on East B Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Civil matter on East D Street.

JUNE 26

Suspicious activity on Granger Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 25

Burglary on Main Street.

Assist agency on Gurley Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 25

Parking problem on Merrick Avenue.

Parking problem on Orchard Drive.

Utility problem on South Ninth Street.

Illegal dumping at state Highway 241 and Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on Apple Lane.

Parking problem on South 14th Street.

Parking problem on Kristen Avenue.

Traffic hazard on North Avenue.

Assist agency at Waneta Road and Interstate 82.

Non-injury crash at East Edison Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic stop at North Eastway Drive and East Edison Avenue.

Public service on North Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on Rouse Road.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Prisoner transport on East Nob Hill Boulevard, Yakima.

Business alarm on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Edison Avenue.

Injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Attempt to locate on Tacoma Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Animal problem at South Hill and Saul roads.

Theft on West Grandview Avenue.

Traffic offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Edison Avenue.

JUNE 26

Mental subject on North Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Ninth Street.

Suspicious activity on South 11th Street.

Vehicle prowl on Saul Road.

Traffic stop at South First Street and South Hill Road.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 25

Domestic call on South Wapato Avenue.

Non-injury crash on North Harding Avenue.

Court order violation on West C Street.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Animal problem on South Tieton Avenue.

Fraud on South Simcoe Avenue.

Runaway juvenile on West Third Street.

JUNE 26

Suspicious activity on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 25

Vehicle prowl on Knight Hill road, Zillah.

Resident assist on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Animal problem on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Illegal burning on Braden Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard at Independence and Washout roads, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at Vance Road and Monroe Street, Mabton.

Theft on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard at state Highway 241 and Sheller Road, Sunnyside.

Parking problem on Quick Lane, Zillah.

Assist agency on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Gurley Road, Granger.

Death investigation on East Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Residential alarm on Durham Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Kirks Road, Granger.

JUNE 26

Runaway juvenile on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 25

Informational call on Westwind Drive.

Non-injury crash at First Avenue and Vintage Valley Parkway.