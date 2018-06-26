Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 25
Aid call on North Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Brush fire on South Fourth Street. Extinguished.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a residence.
Aid call on East Yakima Valley Highway. Patient refused aid.
Aid call on Homer Street. Patient refused aid.
Aid call on East Edison Avenue. No transport.
