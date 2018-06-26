Three juveniles face vehicle prowl charges To answer for being under the influence, also

SUNNYSIDE — Three juveniles, two from Grandview and one from Sunnyside, are looking at charges after being caught prowling vehicles just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 26.

Jose Alejandro Cervantes, 15, of 4383 Sheller Road, Sunnyside, and Jonathan Creed Carmona, 17, of 814 Jessica Court, Grandview, were transported to Yakima County Juvenile Detention Center shortly after being arrested for minor in posses-sion and/or consumption and second-degree vehicle prowling.

A 17-year-old female living at 1101 Apache Drive, Grandview, was arrested on the same charges, but she was released to her parents.

Cmdr. Scott Bailey said residents near 1421 Saul Road witnessed two males attempting to break into cars and called police to report the activity.

Police responded as the suspects fled in a vehicle, he said.

Witnesses provided a de-scription of the vehicle the suspects were in, and offic-ers located the vehicle at Jack in the Box, Bailey said.

When officers contacted the suspects, they detected the odor of intoxicants and conducted a breath analysis to confirm Cervantes and Carmona were under the influence of alcohol, Bailey said.

“The two boys were near-ly two times over the limit of an adult driving,” he said.

Officers also observed open beer bottles and a liq-uor container in the back seat of the vehicle, he said.

Bailey credits observant residents for providing offic-ers sufficient information leading to the arrest of the teens.

He said, “We were able to arrest them before anyone was hurt.”