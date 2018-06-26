Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 20, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Miguel A. Gonzalez, DOB 03/25/94, hit-and-run unattended property and driving under the influence.

Jesus Lopez-Gomez, DOB 12/25/77, driving under the influence.

Joel E. Garcia, DOB 11/25/79, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Mario Mendoza Esequiel, DOB 10/07/99, no valid operator’s license and driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Jose A. Renteria Hernandez, DOB 12/05/80, driving under the influence.

Reymundo Rodriguez, DOB 08/14/65, driving under the influence.

James Thomas Tillequots, DOB 06/10/78, driving under the influence.

Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 25, 2018

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Sean Robert Holland, DOB 12/02/82, driving under the influence, second-degree driving while license suspended and hit-and-run damage only driver duty.

Gabriel Ramirez Flores, DOB 04/13/75, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Sally Purcell Armour, DOB 06/20/65, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 26, 2018

ARRAIGNMENT

Laureano Almaraz Garcia, DOB 07/08/90, driving under the influence.

David Edward Robinson, DOB 12/29/77, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended property.

REVIEW HEARING

Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Matthew Mike Woods, DOB 05/20/72, driving under the influence.

Josue Hernandez, DOB 07/25/94, driving under the influence.

Vanesa Yvette Martinez, DOB 03/30/89, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT/IID REVIEW

Adrian Meraz, DOB 09/10/83, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.