Boating class being offered in Richland Benton County Sheriff's Office to instruct 8-hour course

— The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will offer a boater’s education class from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

The free, eight-hour class will be at Richland Yacht Club.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the “Adventures in Boating Washington, A Course on Responsible Boating” class provides instruction on safe boating. It will be followed by an exam.

The program was developed for the state Parks and Recreation Commission, and is required to obtain a boating license in the state.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol deputies will instruct the class.

Pre-register before July 4 by calling 509-735-6555, or in person at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, 7122 W. Okanogan Place, Kennewick.

Lunch will be provided.