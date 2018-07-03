Local Trio among winners at Atlanta They won at state earlier this year

— A trio of Sunnyside students was honored for making top 10 in Systems Control Technology competition yesterday at the national conference of the Technology Students Association.

Representing Harrison Middle School were Anthony Ventura, Patrick Wise and Joaquin Garibay. They attended as part of a larger contingent from Sunnyside. The advisor is Darla Vancorbach.

Ventura, Wise and Garibay qualified for the national competition by winning the state coding competition earlier this year at SeaTac.

In Systems Control Technology, participants use a team approach to develop a computer-controlled model solution to a given problem, typically one based on an industrial setting.

Teams analyze the problem, build a computer-controlled mechanical model, program the model, explain the program and mechanical features of the model-solution, and leave instructions for judges to operate the device.

National TSA Conference was held at the CNN World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The conference had 8,000 participants (middle school and high school) from all 50 states, as well as Germany and Turkey.