Marysville teen dies in fatal crash

— A 19-year-old from Marysville is dead after an early morning crash Wednesday, June 27.

Enrique M. Rivas-Smith was driving a 2007 BMW X3 westbound on Interstate 82 at Milepost 88 just after 6:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the freeway and rolled, Trooper Nate Dawson of the Washington State Patrol said.

Rivas-Smith was ejected from the BMW, which come to a rest on its top. Dawson said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and died at Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

A 17-year-old male from Everett was traveling with Rivas-Smith and suffered injuries from the crash. He was taken to Prosser Memorial Health for his injuries, Dawson said. The teen wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the BMW crashed.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, which is still under investigation, Dawson said.