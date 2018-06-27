Neither a dealmaker nor an idealogue

— It seems to me that legislators often fall into two categories: Dealmakers with few principles or idealogues who refuse to budge. The dealmakers eventually “sell their souls” and the idealogues can never get anything done.

One of the reasons I like Republican candidate Jeremie Dufault is because he strikes me as an honest man with conservative values who will be able to reach across the aisle without compromising his principles.

I think Jeremie Dufault will be a great state representative.

Jorge Castillo

Sunnyside