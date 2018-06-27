Police arrest several people overnight

SUNNYSIDE — Police booked several people into the city jail overnight June 26-27.
They are:
June 26
- Anastacia Mederos-Sierra, 37, address unknown, Sunnyside; arrested at 8:57 a.m. at 401 Homer St. for violation of a domestic violence protection order
- Antonio Gomez, 26, of 320 Price Road, Outlook; arrested at 11:37 a.m. for an ignition interlock violation and third-degree driving while license suspended/revoked
- Ramon Villalobos Jr., 23, of 1116 Roosevelt Court (Campbell Mini Storage) Sunnyside; arrested at 12:23 p.m. in Sunnyside court for reckless driving and third-degree malicious mischief
June 27
- Sergio Gaucin-Gallegos, 29, address withheld; arrested at 12:50 a.m. for driving with no valid license without identification
- Daniel Victor Garcia-Virrey, 24, of 311 Spruce Ave., Sunnyside; arrested at 4:22 a.m. for DUI
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment