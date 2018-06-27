Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 26

Trespassing at Grandridge Road and West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Hickory Road.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Fire on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on Arikara Drive.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and Higgins Way.

JUNE 27

Suspicious activity on Avenue G.

Wanted person on Wallace Way.

Unsecure premises on Stover Road.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street, Sunnyside.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 26

Assist agency on Kirks Road.

Wanted person on Dean Avenue.

Juvenile problem at East A and East Second streets.

Resident assist on Liberty Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 26

Prisoner transport on Jerome Avenue, Yakima.

Vehicle prowl on South 11th Street.

Suspicious activity on Saul Road.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on Scoon Road.

Malicious mischief on Cemetery Road.

Harassment on South San Clemente Avenue.

Prisoner transport on South Ninth Avenue, Yakima.

Welfare check on West Edison Avenue.

Burglary on East Lincoln Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Upland Drive.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on South 11th Street.

Prisoner transport on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suicidal person on North Avenue.

Animal bite on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Alexander Road.

Animal problem on Tacoma Avenue.

Resident assist at East Harrison Avenue and South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Harassment on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Assist agency on Parkland Drive.

Noise complaint on East Kearney Avenue.

Domestic call on Bagley Drive.

Lewd conduct on South Fourth Street.

Non-injury crash on Victory Way.

Traffic stop on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

Assist agency at South Sixth Street and East Edison Avenue.

Fireworks on South Fourth Street.

Resident assist on East Harrison Avenue.

JUNE 27

Welfare check at North Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway.

Driving under the influence at East Lincoln Avenue and Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on East Arrowsmith Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 26

Informational call on South Wapato Road.

Drugs on South Camas Avenue.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

Domestic call at South First Street and South Wapato Avenue.

Injury crash at U.S. Highway 97 and South Wapato Road.

Assist agency at Ashue and Progressive roads.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 26

Assist agency on Old Goldendale Road, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 50, Zillah.

Traffic hazard on Buster Road, Toppenish.

Sex crime on Nelson Road, Granger.

Civil matter on Kirks Road, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Illegal dumping on Hop Road, Toppenish.

Animal bite on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Traffic stop on Glade Road, Mabton.

Theft on state Highway 241, Mabton.

Assist agency on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Arms Road, Outlook.

Traffic offense on Interstate 82, Milepost 51, Zillah.

Business alarm on Buster Road, Toppenish.

Injury crash at Ashue and Progressive roads, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Unwanted guest on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on Lombard Loop Road, Zillah.

Unwanted guest on Cedar Street, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on South Second Street, Mabton.

Residential alarm on South Second Street, Mabton.

JUNE 27

Welfare check on Robbins Road, Toppenish.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 26

Animal problem on Adams Park Drive.

JUNE 27

Domestic call on Second Avenue.